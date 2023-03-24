Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

