Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Indemnity Group, LLC Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Indemnity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

