Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $44.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

