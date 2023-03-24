Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $422.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.