Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cue Biopharma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

CUE stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

