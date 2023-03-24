Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lowered by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

