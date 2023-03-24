Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

