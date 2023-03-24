Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Lifted by William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INKT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

INKT stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

