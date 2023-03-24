Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

