Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:QOMOU)

Qomolangma Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 29th. Qomolangma Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QOMOU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Qomolangma Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Get Qomolangma Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qomolangma Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.