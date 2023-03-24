QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

