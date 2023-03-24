QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.