QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

