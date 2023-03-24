QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

