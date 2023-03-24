Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

