Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.45 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Quarterhill from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Quarterhill Trading Down 4.1 %

QTRH stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$160.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

