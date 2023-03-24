Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.