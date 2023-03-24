Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

