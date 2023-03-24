Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

RMBS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 465,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,570,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

