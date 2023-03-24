Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RRC. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Range Resources stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

