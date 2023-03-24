Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,697,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,371,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $179,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

