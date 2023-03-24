Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,723,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,300,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963 in the last three months. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

