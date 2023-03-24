Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,300,496. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

