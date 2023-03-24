RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.67. 103,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 491,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $618.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

