RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $666.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.89. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $420.00 and a 12-month high of $911.49.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

