Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
