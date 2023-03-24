Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

