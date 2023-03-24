Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.