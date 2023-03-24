Raymond James Downgrades Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Outperform

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$473.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.