Redburn Partners Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to Sell

Redburn Partners cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.14) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($70.61) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,200 ($76.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($70.61).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,268 ($64.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,561.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,000.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,796 ($71.18). The firm has a market cap of £9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,062.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,744.19%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,430,185.12). 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.