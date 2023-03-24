Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $802.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $812.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

