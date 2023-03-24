Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $925.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $675.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $802.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $812.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $752.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

