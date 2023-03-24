Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

