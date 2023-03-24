Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also

