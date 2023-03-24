Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 247.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.