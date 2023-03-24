Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $87,731.55 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 20th, Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. Barclays decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

