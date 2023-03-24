Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $30,023.68 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $30,023.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 640,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $13,322.54.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
