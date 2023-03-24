Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $30,023.68 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $30,023.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 640,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $13,322.54.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

