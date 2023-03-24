Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

