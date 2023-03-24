Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Masco by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

