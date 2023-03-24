Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Travelzoo’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.