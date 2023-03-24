Research Analysts Offer Predictions for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 93,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 in the last three months. 95.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

