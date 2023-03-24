Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Charles Bligh Buys 3,178 Shares of Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,254.60).

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST opened at GBX 303 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £414.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Restore

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

