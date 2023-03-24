Reviewing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -5.10% 11.07% 4.86% Fairfax Financial 4.09% 6.16% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $181.00 million N/A -$9.23 million ($0.16) -60.81 Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.58 $1.15 billion $41.58 15.83

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $1,075.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

