Reviewing First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) & Its Peers

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.70 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.64 billion $1.63 billion 8.78

Profitability

First Resource Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.56% 12.39% 1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Resource Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1007 6700 6394 263 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.44%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp competitors beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.