Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €292.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €292.00 ($313.98) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 2.0 %

RHM opened at €261.10 ($280.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a one year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €237.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.62.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

