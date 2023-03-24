Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $582.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.26) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 602 ($7.39) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

