Robert Robotti Buys 27,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDW opened at $41.12 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,438,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 2,068.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 441,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

