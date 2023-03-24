Robert W. Baird Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Aramark Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

