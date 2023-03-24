Robert W. Gerrity Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,498.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $16.63 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.
Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
