Robin Swartz Sells 3,654 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
