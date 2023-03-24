Robin Swartz Sells 3,654 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

