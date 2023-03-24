Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 347,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,708,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,121,433 shares of company stock worth $128,707,169. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 354,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 293,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

