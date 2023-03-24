Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,523 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $140.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

